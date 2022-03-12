Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

OOMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. Ooma has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $353.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

