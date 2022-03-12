Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $15,838,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

