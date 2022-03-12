Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $169.35. 5,187,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.27. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

