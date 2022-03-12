Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 398,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. 1,494,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,339. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

