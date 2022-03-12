Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 30,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. 28,414,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

