Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.