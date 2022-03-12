Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 511,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.