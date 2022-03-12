Omni Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00007017 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $10.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00272724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,326 coins and its circulating supply is 563,010 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

