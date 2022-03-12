NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Volume of $1,559.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $87.22 or 0.00222945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $576.07 million and approximately $1,559.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00033885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105353 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,883,589 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,597 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.