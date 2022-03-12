NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WRK opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

