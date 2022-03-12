NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.