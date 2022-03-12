NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

