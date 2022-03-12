NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWL stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

