NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 795.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AGNC Investment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in AGNC Investment by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 37,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

