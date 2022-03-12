NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,892 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Discovery by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Discovery by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 399,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

