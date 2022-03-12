NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$12.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.95.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.80. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

