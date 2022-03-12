Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $11.40. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 30,453 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.