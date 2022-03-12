Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 147,511 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

