Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

