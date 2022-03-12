Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.43.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
