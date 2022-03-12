Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years.

NXC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,695. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

