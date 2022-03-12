Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years.
NXC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,695. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
