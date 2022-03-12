Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $247.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 385,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

