Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Receives C$13.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research firms recently commented on NSR. CIBC lifted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$8.63 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.37 million and a PE ratio of -227.11.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

