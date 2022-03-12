Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.