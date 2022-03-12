Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74.
Nippon Ceramic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Ceramic (NPPRF)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.