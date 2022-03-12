Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 13th total of 1,667,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NICMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,474. Nickel Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nickel Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

