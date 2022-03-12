NewYorkCoin Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1,556.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.94 or 0.00270804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

