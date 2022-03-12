NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 272,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,379. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a P/E ratio of 307.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 584,920 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

