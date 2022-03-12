Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.90). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,428. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 642,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

