nCino Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 7,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 755% compared to the average volume of 836 call options.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

NCNO opened at $43.39 on Friday. nCino has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.61.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

