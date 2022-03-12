Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Down 51.3% in February

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NRP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $477.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

