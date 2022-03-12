National Fuel Gas Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 397,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,964 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

