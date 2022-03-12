Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 41694223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,114 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,887,000 after acquiring an additional 204,621 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.