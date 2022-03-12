Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.54% from the company’s current price.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,337,000 after purchasing an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after acquiring an additional 204,621 shares during the last quarter.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.