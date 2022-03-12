mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.44 million and approximately $149,699.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.91 or 0.99966255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022122 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

