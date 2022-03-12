Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 40,000 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 33.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 83.46%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

