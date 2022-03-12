Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Monro comprises about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Monro worth $53,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 85.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period.

Monro stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 290,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

