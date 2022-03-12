Misbloc Market Cap Achieves $1.21 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Misbloc has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $756,580.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00105150 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,104,557 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

