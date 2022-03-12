Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 186,824 shares.The stock last traded at $21.21 and had previously closed at $22.80.
MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $666.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
