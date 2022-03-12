Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

