Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 2,663,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.