MintMe.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $114.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $114.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,114.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.23 or 0.06622243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00270261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.97 or 0.00743904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00067682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00470898 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00375634 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.