Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,023 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Arcos Dorados worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.