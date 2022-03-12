Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Midatech Pharma stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,424. Midatech Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

