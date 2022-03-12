Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,415 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 49.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

CDXC stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.45.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.