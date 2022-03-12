Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,974 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 705,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.