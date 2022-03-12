Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 4,356 Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CURV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $8,950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURV. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CURV stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.