Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

