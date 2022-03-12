Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 122,565 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $3.15 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $234.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STXS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

