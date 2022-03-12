Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 3,396 Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.16 million, a PE ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.16%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

