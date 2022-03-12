Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE MEI traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $43.44. 187,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,949. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,202,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.