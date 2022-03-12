Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Up 5.9%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 2,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Mesoblast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

