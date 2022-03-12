Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Up 5.9%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 2,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.
Mesoblast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MEOBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.